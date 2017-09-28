We have 428 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

ALERT - Phone Scam reported

Thursday, 28 September 2017 04:24 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a phone scam has been reported to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office that is circulating in the Laurel County area.

A caller is reporting that individuals have missed a court date in a local court system and that a warrant is being issued and that the individual can pay money to not be arrested. This is totally a scam in an attempt to take money from alarmed victims.

In most of these phone scams, the caller requests money be sent by a cashiers check, a green dot card, money gram, a check or the victim's bank routing numbers.

Citizens need to be alerted that in all these instances, all appear to be a scam. Please do not fall prey to this attempt to steal money from unsuspecting people.

Generally if citizens have caller I.D. on their phone, and do not recognize the caller’s number, it is recommended not to answer, and screen phone calls. Scammers can even program familiar phone numbers into their calls. Common sense applies here. As always, we recommend that citizens never give out personal identifying information, and never send money, checks, or other means of cash.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.