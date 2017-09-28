ALERT - Phone Scam reported

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a phone scam has been reported to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office that is circulating in the Laurel County area.

A caller is reporting that individuals have missed a court date in a local court system and that a warrant is being issued and that the individual can pay money to not be arrested. This is totally a scam in an attempt to take money from alarmed victims.

In most of these phone scams, the caller requests money be sent by a cashiers check, a green dot card, money gram, a check or the victim's bank routing numbers.

Citizens need to be alerted that in all these instances, all appear to be a scam. Please do not fall prey to this attempt to steal money from unsuspecting people.

Generally if citizens have caller I.D. on their phone, and do not recognize the caller’s number, it is recommended not to answer, and screen phone calls. Scammers can even program familiar phone numbers into their calls. Common sense applies here. As always, we recommend that citizens never give out personal identifying information, and never send money, checks, or other means of cash.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.