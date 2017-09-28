Complaint results in arrest for Criminal Trespassing & other charges - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Office Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Rosalene Jones age 29 of London on Wednesday afternoon September 27, 2017 at approximately 3 PM.

The arrest occurred off Rockcastle River Forestery Road, approximately 8 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject had gotten into a another person's vehicle at a business there and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Customers there removed her from the vehicle and this subject then locked herself in a bathroom refusing to leave the property and refusing to come out of the bathroom.

When Deputy Cloyd arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he determined that this subject was under the influence.

Rosalene Jones was charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree and public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

While being searched at the detention facility, this subject was found in possession of drugs in under garments. She is also charged with Promoting Contraband -2nd degree.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.