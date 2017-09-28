London man arrested in connection to a Knox County burglary









Knox County, KY - On Wednesday September 27, 2017 at approximately 2:00 am Knox County Deputy Mikey Ashurst responded to a burglary at the S and M Market on KY 11 in Girdler.

During the burglary a dispenser containing Kentucky Lotto scratch off tickets was taken. Through his investigation, Deputy Ashurst learned that some of the stolen Lotto tickets had been cashed in at several different locations in Laurel County.

Deputy Ashurst was able to obtain surveillance video at four of the locations. The videos showed the same white male cashing in winning tickets at all four locations. Deputy Ashurst was able to identify the man as Wesley Hubbard.

On September 28, 2017 Deputy Ashurst arrested Wesley Ryan Hubbard age 27 of London, KY charging him with Burglary-3rd Degree.

Wesley Hubbard was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Other arrests are expected as the investigation continues by Deputy Ashurst.

Photo courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center