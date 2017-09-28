Retired KSP Detective Receives Award from Statewide Child Abuse Prevention Organization

Left to right - Kevin Payton, president of the Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) Board of Directors; Capt. Jeremy Murrell, commander of the KSP Electronic Crime Branch; Det. Anthony Gatson; KSP Commissioner Richard Sanders; Dr. Jaime Pittenger, PCAK Board Member;

John Tilley, Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Carrie Wiese, PCAK Board Member.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 28, 2017) Retired Kentucky State Police Detective Anthony Gatson was recognized by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) as a “Champion for Children” during the 21st annual Kids Are Worth It! Conference in Louisville on Sept. 18th. He is the recipient of the ninth annual law enforcement award given by Kentucky’s premier statewide child abuse and neglect prevention organization.

Gatson began working Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cases in 2009 while stationed at KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge. He was solely responsible for Operation Internet Angel, a round-up that culminated in the arrest of 29 suspects for distribution and possession of child pornography. Gatson has also been a mentor to younger detectives and during his time at the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, he was the lead detective on 48 criminal cases, made 36 felony arrests and participated in 110 residential search warrants.

“Too often, the role of law enforcement is overlooked in child abuse prevention,” said Jill Seyfred, executive director of PCAK. “Through his expertise and tenacity on Internet Crimes Against Children cases, Detective Gatson has saved the lives of these victims and his impact on their lives will be felt forever.”