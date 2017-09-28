Speaker Jeff Hoover Leads Bipartisan Effort for Disaster Relief Fund; Donations Aid Hurricane Victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 28, 2017) – The Kentucky House of Representatives, led by Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover, has organized a disaster relief fund to aid victims of the recent hurricanes, which have devastated parts of Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and more. More than $4,700 has been raised and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

“Millions of people have been adversely affected by these catastrophic storms,” said Speaker Jeff Hoover. “Victims have lost loved ones, homes, and personal belongings. Establishing a fund to help people rebuild their lives is one small way we can give back to those who are suffering due to these unprecedented natural disasters.”

In a recent letter, Speaker Hoover called on all House members, Republican and Democrat, to participate in the effort. Funds donated by House members will go toward providing disaster victims with food, shelter, supplies, and health services, as well as emotional support.

“Kentucky has a long and proud history of coming together to help those in need, so our members stand ready to add to that legacy as we join with others across the Commonwealth who are sacrificing their time, talents, and resources to getting these hurricane victims back on their feet,” said House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins. “We’re committed to doing all we can to help.”

An average of 91 cents of every dollar donated to the American Red Cross is used to directly aid victims in recovery. The charity has already distributed 856,000 meals and snacks and nearly 100,000 personal items to hurricane victims.

“As more time passes, the urgency to donate tends to wane,” added Speaker Hoover. “There is much more work to be done and we hope our efforts remind others that a great need is still there for these storm victims.”

To donate to the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts, please visit redcross.org/donate/donation or call 1-800-HELP NOW.