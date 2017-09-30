Laurel County Sheriff's office asking public to help ID a burglary suspect
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brett Reeves investigated the burglary of Corner Market off Ky. 830 approximately 10 miles south of London which occurred at approximately 4 A.M. Friday morning September 29, 2017.
Unknown subjects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
Video surveillance shows a female subject in the store.
If anyone has any information concerning this suspect they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.
Photo of suspect in the store is attached.