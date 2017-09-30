We have 361 guests online

Laurel County Sheriff's office asking public to help ID a burglary suspect

Saturday, 30 September 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brett Reeves investigated the burglary of Corner Market off Ky. 830 approximately 10 miles south of London which occurred at approximately 4 A.M. Friday morning September 29, 2017.

Unknown subjects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

Video surveillance shows a female subject in the store.

If anyone has any information concerning this suspect they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of suspect in the store is attached.

