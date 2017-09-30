PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for October 2017









Manchester, KY - Clay County Cooperative Extension Service upcoming programs for October, 2017

►Crochet 101, crochet dishcloth, will be on October 5th at 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. You will learn two basic stitches that you can use in many crochet items. Bring peaches & cream yarn in your favorite color and a crochet hook in J or I. Marilyn Hoffman will be teaching the class for us. FREE & open to the public. Please call 598-2789 to register.

►The Clay County 4-H Teen Club will be having a meeting on October 23rd at the Horse Creek Baptist Church Outreach Center at 5:30 pm. This club is open to middle school aged and high school aged students interested in developing leadership skills and enjoy working to better the community and 4-H! This club is a good way to meet new people, attend leadership events, become a camp counselor and help your community! Call Alissa at 598-2789 for more information on joining the 4-H Teen Club.

►The 4-H Cooking Club will meet on October 26th at 5:00 pm at the EXCEL building. This is a great opportunity to gain experience in the kitchen and learn to prepare a variety of recipes! If you enjoy cooking or want to learn, this is the club for you! Open to all youth ages 8-18. Please call 598-2789 to register.

►Plate It Up Cooking School will be on October 26th at 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. We will be sampling 3 Plate It Up recipes for your enjoyment. Plate It Up recipes incorporate fruits & vegetables that can be grown in Kentucky gardens. The recipes are tasty & nutritious. Come enjoy an evening of good food. Call 598–2789 to register.

►Halloween Family Fun will be on October 27th from 5:30-7:00 pm at the EXCEL building. Come enjoy an evening of fun with crafts, games, reading, cookies & monster punch. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes for a free picture. FREE & open to the public!

* * * *

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.