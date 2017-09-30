We have 545 guests online

London Laurel County Crime Stoppers offers $2,000 reward

Saturday, 30 September 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the London Laurel County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest(s) of the individuals responsible for the recent rash of thefts of items from motor vehicles in several different areas of Laurel county, especially western Laurel. Numerous motor vehicles were entered illegally and items were stolen from them.

In many instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked and purses, wallets, money, cell phones, electronic items, guns and other items were stolen from the vehicles.

Sheriff's Deputies and detectives investigated the thefts, and have increased their patrols throughout the county.

The Sheriff's office reminds citizens to always lock their motor vehicles at all times. In addition, items of value should be removed from the vehicle before locking it .

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigations into the thefts will be continuing.


