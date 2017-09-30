A Laurel County mother arrested Friday is facing multiple charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Nikki Leann Hoskins age 29 of East Bernstadt on Friday morning September 29, 2017 at approximately 10:12 AM.

The arrest occurred at East Bernstadt School off School Street approximately 4 miles north of London after this individual allegedly drove a blue colored Chevrolet Cruze to the school with her three year old female daughter in the vehicle and arrived at the school and appeared to be under the influence.

Detective Gray conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was under the influence --she admitted to snorting Meth and using Suboxone and Neurotin late the prior day. She stated she is not prescribed any of these medications.

This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; wanton endangerment – second-degree; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; failure to wear seatbelts; and numerous other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County detention Center.