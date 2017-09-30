We have 546 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

A Laurel County mother arrested Friday is facing multiple charges

Saturday, 30 September 2017 11:52 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Nikki Leann Hoskins age 29 of East Bernstadt on Friday morning September 29, 2017 at approximately 10:12 AM.

The arrest occurred at East Bernstadt School off School Street approximately 4 miles north of London after this individual allegedly drove a blue colored Chevrolet Cruze to the school with her three year old female daughter in the vehicle and arrived at the school and appeared to be under the influence.

Detective Gray conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was under the influence --she admitted to snorting Meth and using Suboxone and Neurotin late the prior day. She stated she is not prescribed any of these medications.

This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; wanton endangerment – second-degree; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; failure to wear seatbelts; and numerous other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.