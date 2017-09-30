We have 644 guests online

Man arrested for Public Intoxication on Thursday in London

Saturday, 30 September 2017
London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Office Capt. Chuck Johnson arrested James W. Bowling age 30 of Bert Allen Road, London on Thursday afternoon September 28, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM.

The arrest occurred off South Main St. in London after Capt. Johnson observed a male subject in a business parking lot that appeared to be under the influence and was concealing several swords in some clothing items.

An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence. This subject stated that he was high and was going to attempt to pawn the swords.

James W. Bowling was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation was Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Deputy Keith Dinsmore.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

