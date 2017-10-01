Manchester man arrested during traffic stop by LSO deputy









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Office Deputy Byron Lawson arrested Brad Smith age 32 of Manchester early Sunday morning October 1, 2017 at approximately 1:47 AM.

The arrest occurred off Ky. 229 approximately 2 miles south of London after deputy Lawson conducted a traffic stop on a silver colored Toyota Highlander that failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection.

During the stop, Deputy Lawson noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the subject and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence.

Brad Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense and disregarding a stop sign and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.