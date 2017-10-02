Leaving the scene of an Accident arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Lawson arrested Tyler Garland age 24 of Gray, Kentucky early Sunday morning October 1, 2017 at approximately 4:30 AM.

The arrest occurred off US 25 approximately 4 miles south of London after Deputy Lawson conducted an investigation regarding a motorcycle that crashed in a parking lot there, and the driver pushed the vehicle inside a building and attempted to leave the scene of the traffic crash as a passenger in another vehicle.

Deputy Lawson detected a strong over of alcoholic beverages emitting from the subject and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence.

Tyler Garland was charged with leaving the scene of an accident; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; and failure to produce an insurance card.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.