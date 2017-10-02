Injury traffic crash Sunday on KY 552 in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Jones along with Deputy Jake Miller investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 552 approximately 7 miles west of London on Sunday night October 1, 2017 at approximately 10:09 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a 2007 gold colored Ford car was traveling eastbound on Ky. 552 when apparently the driver fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the roadway, traveled through a fence and into a pond completely submerging.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle and was checked at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

The driver was identified as: Hannah Gay age 27 of London.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Keavy Volunteer Fire Department and London Laurel Rescue Squad. Divers went into the water assisting.

Photo of crash site is attached.