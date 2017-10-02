KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Madison County





RICHMOND, Ky. (October 2, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 6:40 pm today in Madison County.

The initial investigation indicates that Amanda Mays, 31 years old of Berea, was driving a 2001 Silver Subaru Forester south on US-25 near the US-421 intersection, and collided with a pedestrian that was walking in the area. As a result of the collision, Christopher Lamb, 40 years old of Richmond, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper David Hobbs. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire & Rescue, Madison County EMS, and the Madison County Coroner.