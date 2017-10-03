We have 595 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Robbery investigation and arrest - Laurel County

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 09:04 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier arrested Shawn Henderson 31 of London on Monday afternoon October 2, 2017 at approximately 4:57 PM.

The arrest occurred off Esther Lane approximately 8 miles south of London while deputies were investigating a robbery that had occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017 apparently involving a reported stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies conducted a felony stop on a white colored Pontiac Grand Prix since deputies were made aware that the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun.

After deputies gave multiple commands to the suspect, he finally exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. Deputies found a Jennings.380 under the driver seat where the male suspect had been sitting.

Shawn Henderson was charged with robbery – first-degree; and theft by unlawful taking – automobile – $500 or more but under $10,000.

Assisting on the traffic stop and arrest were: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, Deputy Jamie Etherton, CSO Sean Hayre and CSO Brent France.

Shawn Henderson was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.