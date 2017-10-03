Robbery investigation and arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier arrested Shawn Henderson 31 of London on Monday afternoon October 2, 2017 at approximately 4:57 PM.

The arrest occurred off Esther Lane approximately 8 miles south of London while deputies were investigating a robbery that had occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017 apparently involving a reported stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies conducted a felony stop on a white colored Pontiac Grand Prix since deputies were made aware that the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun.

After deputies gave multiple commands to the suspect, he finally exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. Deputies found a Jennings.380 under the driver seat where the male suspect had been sitting.

Shawn Henderson was charged with robbery – first-degree; and theft by unlawful taking – automobile – $500 or more but under $10,000.

Assisting on the traffic stop and arrest were: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, Deputy Jamie Etherton, CSO Sean Hayre and CSO Brent France.

Shawn Henderson was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.