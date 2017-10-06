A Manchester woman & two others arrested Wednesday in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested three individuals on outstanding warrants on Wednesday afternoon October 4, 2017 at approximately 4:03 PM.
The arrests occurred off Levi Jackson Mill Road at Bakersfield Lane just south of London.
Those arrested included:
These three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center .