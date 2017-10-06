We have 674 guests online

A Manchester woman & two others arrested Wednesday in Laurel County

Friday, 06 October 2017 10:03
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested three individuals on outstanding warrants on Wednesday afternoon October 4, 2017 at approximately 4:03 PM.

The arrests occurred off Levi Jackson Mill Road at Bakersfield Lane just south of London.

Those arrested included:

  • Brittany Hoskins age 26 of Manchester charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging criminal trespass – first-degree
  • Jesse Carpenter age 59 of  London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, and failure to produce insurance card
  • Jason George Wagers age 39 of London charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations.

    • These three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center .

