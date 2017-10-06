We have 672 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

One person airlifted Tuesday night following crash in Laurel County

Friday, 06 October 2017 10:33 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on U.S. 25 at American Greeting Card Road, approximately 9 miles south of London on Tuesday night October 3, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM.

The Investigating deputy reports that apparently an Chevrolet S-10 pickup pulled out from American Greeting Card Road into the path of a Dodge farm truck that was southbound on U.S. 25 causing a collision between the two vehicles.

The S-10 pickup was driven by John G. Baker of Lily – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI Helicopter to UK Medical Center in Lexington with critical injuries.

The Dodge farm truck was driven by Wayne Morgan of London – no injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was – Lily Volunteer Fire Department and Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.