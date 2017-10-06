One person airlifted Tuesday night following crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on U.S. 25 at American Greeting Card Road, approximately 9 miles south of London on Tuesday night October 3, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM.

The Investigating deputy reports that apparently an Chevrolet S-10 pickup pulled out from American Greeting Card Road into the path of a Dodge farm truck that was southbound on U.S. 25 causing a collision between the two vehicles.

The S-10 pickup was driven by John G. Baker of Lily – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI Helicopter to UK Medical Center in Lexington with critical injuries.

The Dodge farm truck was driven by Wayne Morgan of London – no injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was – Lily Volunteer Fire Department and Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.