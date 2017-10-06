KSP Charges Harrison Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





CYNTHIANA, Ky. (Oct. 6, 2017) — On October 6, 2017, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Skyler J. Schwachter, 25, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Schwachter was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the return of an Indictment Warrant from the Harrison County Grand Jury. The investigation is ongoing.

Schwachter is currently charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.