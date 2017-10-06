We have 802 guests online

LSO asking for help locating two suspects, one is from Stanford, KY & one is from Manchester

Friday, 06 October 2017 12:53
Laurel County, KY - William Thornton of Stanford, KY and Denise Jones of Manchester, KY are being sought by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office regarding the recent rash of thefts of utility trailers in Laurel County.

If you know where they are please call 606-864-6600.

All information will be strictly confidential.

Investigated by: Laurel Sheriff's detective Chris Edwards.

