Torture of a Dog Investigation and Arrest / Pulaski County

Friday, October 06, 2017
London, Ky. (October 06, 2017) - On Friday, October 06, 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call about a male subject possibly burning a dog alive behind his residence located on Meadow View Drive in the Science Hill community of Pulaski County.

Upon arrival, Trooper William Cowan located a deceased dog that had been burned behind the residence. As Trooper Cowan approached the residence to conduct an investigation, the property owner later identified as James C. Calhoun, 40, of Science Hill came out of his residence holding a hand-gun. After several loud verbal commands from police, Calhoun dropped his firearm and was taken into custody without further incident.

Animal Control responded to the scene and took possession of the deceased animal.

Calhoun was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with: Torture of a Dog or Cat 1st Offense, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.

Trooper Cowan is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Science Hill Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Pulaski County Detention Center

