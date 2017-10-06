We have 646 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Injury traffic crash Friday in Laurel County

Friday, 06 October 2017 15:57 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Broughton along with CSO Brent France investigated a two vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Grimes Road approximately 2 miles west of London on Friday morning October 6, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a bronze colored van was traveling westbound on Grimes Road and a silver colored Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the van was identified as: Holly Tate age 25 of London along with three children in the vehicle – the driver was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. The three children were transported by personal vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was identified as: Madison Eversole age 19 of London – transported by Ambulance he of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

Photo of crash site provided by investigating deputies and is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.