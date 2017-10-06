Injury traffic crash Friday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Broughton along with CSO Brent France investigated a two vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Grimes Road approximately 2 miles west of London on Friday morning October 6, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a bronze colored van was traveling westbound on Grimes Road and a silver colored Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the van was identified as: Holly Tate age 25 of London along with three children in the vehicle – the driver was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. The three children were transported by personal vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was identified as: Madison Eversole age 19 of London – transported by Ambulance he of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

Photo of crash site provided by investigating deputies and is attached.