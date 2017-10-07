Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball Named State Financial Officers Foundation National Vice Chair









FRANKFORT, KY. – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball was named the State Financial Officers Foundation’s National Vice Chairwoman at the fall meeting in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, her office announced Wednesday.

“It is an honor to be selected by my fellow state treasurers and financial officers across the country to serve as National Vice Chair,” Treasurer Ball said. “I am looking forward to helping lead the efforts of our state financial officers in solving financial issues impacting states around the country.”

The State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) is a 501(c)3 non-partisan organization built on promoting good government financial decisions through free market principles. SFOF was founded on the belief that state financial officers should play a greater role in promoting responsible financial public policy.

“Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball is the kind of leader that this country needs,” stated Derek Kreifels, President of SFOF. “She understands the tough financial issues the states are facing and we look forward to working with her and her team.”

As National Vice Chair, Treasurer Ball will serve as a leading voice for SFOF’s member financial officers. She will continue to promote policies that give state leaders greater control over the financial issues that impact their constituents. Treasurer Ball will also serve as a representative of SFOF at meetings and conferences and will fill the role of National Chair if and when the Chair is unable to fulfill his duties. As pensions, consumer protection, government transparency, and other issues loom nationwide, Treasurer Ball says she is up to the task.



“As National Vice Chair I plan to continue to be a watchdog for the hard earned dollars of the people of Kentucky and other states across the country,” Treasurer Ball said. “State treasurers and financial officers have a unique ability to solve financial problems in their states and I am looking forward to leading these problem-solving efforts.”

Treasurer Ball is the 38th State Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the youngest female currently elected to a statewide office in the country.

To learn more about SFOF, view their website at http://www.statefinancialofficers.org.