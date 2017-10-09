BOIL WATER ADVISORY HAS BEEN LIFTED FOR CHICKEN BRANCH - CLAY COUNTY

Clay County, KY - The Boil Water Advisory has been LIFTED for the customers of North Manchester Water Association on Chicken Branch.

Previous:

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association on Chicken Branch only, effective Thursday, October 5th until further notice.

This advisory will remain in effect until test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.