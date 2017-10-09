We have 292 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Monday morning crash on I-75 claims life of a Manchester man

Monday, 09 October 2017 20:25 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



London, Ky. (October 09, 2017) – On Monday, October 09, 2017 at approximately 9:11 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash on I-75 near the 66 mile marker in Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Scottie Pennington determined that a 2016 Ford F-250 operated by Mark Murphy, 46, of Manchester was traveling northbound when he dropped off the right shoulder of the highway and went over an embankment.

Murphy was transported from the scene to the Saint Joseph Berea Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Trooper Pennington is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office and Rockcastle County EMS.

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/mark.murphy.7334

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.