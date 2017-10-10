We have 599 guests online

KSP - Knox County Man Arrested on Sexual Charges

Tuesday, 10 October 2017
GRAY, Ky. (October 10, 2017) – On September 27, 2017, Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a complaint that a 32 year old male was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a juvenile female in Knox County. Detective Aaron Frederick was assigned to the incident.

Detective Frederick made contact with the alleged perpetrator and began interviewing him. During the interview process, Detective Frederick was able to obtain a full confession from James McCafferty, age 32, of Indian Creek.

Mr. McCafferty stated he had met the female during the NIBROC festival in Corbin and had offered her a job as a babysitter. The juvenile accepted the position and on September 2, McCafferty traveled to her residence and picked her up for her first day on the job. Nothing occurred the first day, however, on September 9, 2017, he once again picked her up and took her to his house for the 2nd time. When they arrived at the residence, McCafferty and the juvenile began watching a movie. During the course of the movie, the male subject had sex with the juvenile. The juvenile was taken home.

The juvenile advised she was contacted several times by McCafferty and she repeatedly ignored his requests to come back to his residence. On September 27, the juvenile confided in her mother, who in turn contacted KSP Harlan.

On October 5, 2017, Detective Frederick obtained a felony warrant on Mr. McCafferty charging him with Rape 3rd Degree, Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree. Mr. Mcafferty was arrested on October 9, 2017 and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center under a $50,000 full cash bond.

At this time the case remains under investigation by Det. Frederick.

