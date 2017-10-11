We have 363 guests online

Two Clay County residents injured Tuesday in traffic crash

Wednesday, 11 October 2017 13:20
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Deputy Travis Napier investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on East Laurel Road, approximately 10 miles east of London on Tuesday evening October 10, 2017 at approximately 6:07 PM.

Investigating deputies report that apparently a Pontiac G6 car was traveling eastbound on East Laurel Road when the vehicle traveled out of control crossing the center line into the oncoming lane and traveling over an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn on its top.

The driver was identified as: Stella Maidon age 35 of Manchester -transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Manchester Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries

A passenger in the vehicle – Clettie McKee age 33 of Manchester -transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Manchester Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and Bush Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site provided by investigating deputies.

