KSP - Fatal Traffic Crash / McCreary County









London, Ky. (October 11, 2017) – On Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at approximately 6:51 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a three-vehicle traffic crash with a fatality at the intersection of HWY 90 and US HWY 27 in McCreary County.

Upon arrival, Traffic Collision Reconstructionist Trooper Dackery Larkey determined that 2004 Toyota Corolla operated by Samantha A. Morgan, 21, of Parkers Lake was traveling westbound on HWY 90 when she made a left turn onto US HWY 27 in the path of a 2002 Dodge Neon that was traveling northbound operated by Ronald W. Jones, 48, of Pine Knot.

After the initial impact Morgan’s vehicle became disabled in the middle of the roadway. Seconds later a 2002 Mercury Sable traveling northbound on US HWY 27 operated by Jamie D. Lyons, 43, of Whitley City struck Morgan’s vehicle causing a secondary collision.

Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

Morgan was transported by ambulance to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

Lyons was not injured during the collision.

Trooper Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Trooper Ritchie Baxter, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, KY HWY Transportation Office, McCreary County Coroner’s Office and McCreary County EMS.