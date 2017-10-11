We have 840 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

LSO asking public to help identify a suspect regarding area burglaries

Wednesday, 11 October 2017 13:53 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - A dark GMS SUV and it's driver are being sought by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office regarding two break-ins and one attempted burglary (between 10:00 A.M. & 3:00 P.M.) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 off Waterworks Road and vicinity just west of London.

If you know who is involved, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or by personal message on Facebook.

Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigated by: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd

Image is a surveillance photo.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.