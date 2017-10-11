LSO asking public to help identify a suspect regarding area burglaries

Laurel County, KY - A dark GMS SUV and it's driver are being sought by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office regarding two break-ins and one attempted burglary (between 10:00 A.M. & 3:00 P.M.) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 off Waterworks Road and vicinity just west of London.

If you know who is involved, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or by personal message on Facebook.

Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigated by: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd

Image is a surveillance photo.



