We have 567 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Disorderly man on roof in Laurel County

Friday, 13 October 2017 05:29 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Brad Mink arrested William Roy Walker age 65 of London on Thursday afternoon October 12, 2017 at approximately 1:50 PM.

The arrest occurred off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 12 miles south of London after a complaint was received that a male subject that appeared to be under the influence was on top of the roof of an apartment building there creating a disturbance.

When Deputy Mink arrived at the scene he located this subject on steps of the apartment building noting that this subject was cursing and swearing and creating a disturbance there.

Deputy Mink detected a strong odor about alcoholic beverages emitting from the subject who stated that he had been drinking all morning.

William Roy Walker was charged with disorderly conduct – first-degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.