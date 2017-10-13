Disorderly man on roof in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Brad Mink arrested William Roy Walker age 65 of London on Thursday afternoon October 12, 2017 at approximately 1:50 PM.

The arrest occurred off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 12 miles south of London after a complaint was received that a male subject that appeared to be under the influence was on top of the roof of an apartment building there creating a disturbance.

When Deputy Mink arrived at the scene he located this subject on steps of the apartment building noting that this subject was cursing and swearing and creating a disturbance there.

Deputy Mink detected a strong odor about alcoholic beverages emitting from the subject who stated that he had been drinking all morning.

William Roy Walker was charged with disorderly conduct – first-degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.