Drug activity complaints result in investigation and arrest - Laurel County

Laurel County, Ky - Sheriff John Root arrested Marty Sizemore age 54 of Fariston Rd., London on Thursday evening October 12, 2017 at approximately 4:21 PM.

The arrest occurred off Fariston Road, approximately 4 miles south of London after deputies, who had received numerous complaints of drug activity there, executed a search warrant at Marty Sizemore's residence and located numerous pills, marijuana, digital scales, narcotic pill bottles with other person's names on them, and 4 long guns – this subject is a convicted felon.

Marty Sizemore was charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – 3rd degree – second offense; trafficking in marijuana – second offense; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Assisting on the investigation and arrest was: Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Greg Poynter, Detective Jason Back, Detective James Sizemore, and Detective Kyle Gray.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" will be continuing in Laurel County.

Citizens may report drug activity in their area of Laurel County to the Laurel County Sheriff's office by calling the office at 606-864-6600, or e-mailing to lso1133@windstream.net, or personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

Information will be strictly confidential.