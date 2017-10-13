We have 565 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Drug activity complaints result in investigation and arrest - Laurel County

Friday, 13 October 2017 05:44 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, Ky - Sheriff John Root  arrested Marty Sizemore age 54 of Fariston Rd., London on Thursday evening October 12, 2017 at approximately 4:21 PM.

The arrest occurred off Fariston Road, approximately 4 miles south of London after deputies, who had received numerous complaints of drug activity there, executed a search warrant at Marty Sizemore's residence and located numerous pills, marijuana, digital scales, narcotic pill bottles with other person's names on them, and 4 long guns – this subject is a convicted felon.

Marty Sizemore was charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – 3rd degree – second offense; trafficking in marijuana – second offense; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Assisting on the investigation and arrest was: Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Greg Poynter, Detective Jason Back, Detective James Sizemore, and Detective Kyle Gray.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" will be continuing in Laurel County.

Citizens may report drug activity in their area of Laurel County to the Laurel County Sheriff's office by calling the office at 606-864-6600, or e-mailing to lso1133@windstream.net,  or personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

Information will be strictly confidential.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.