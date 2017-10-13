One person airlifted after DUI involved traffic crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a two vehicle DUI involved injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 1189 (Rocky Branch Road), approximately 4 miles south of London on Thursday morning October 12, 2017 at approximately 7:25 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a 2004 red colored Chevrolet four-door car was traveling eastbound on Ky. 1189 when it apparently passed an eastbound van in a curve, and lost control, skidding out of control and clipping the front end of the van and traveled off the roadway overturning on its top in a ditch there.

The red car was driven by Melissa Sams age 48 of Lily-- transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London and then flown to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of injuries.

The van was driven by Jitendra Patel of Corbin-- this individual had minor injuries and was not transported.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the red car's driver – Melissa Sams was under the influence. Deputies found drug paraphernalia and drugs including a baggie reportedly containing methamphetamine and Xanax that the driver stated she had taken the day before – the driver stated she had used a five dollar bill (that deputies found with residue on it) to snort meth the day before.

The driver also stated that she had taken morphine the day before.

Melissa Sams was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; assault – 4th degree; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine: possession of drug paraphernalia; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense. This individual was cited to Laurel District Court due to injuries that required her to be airlifted to Lexington for treatment.

Photo of crash site provided by investigating deputies.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included: Lily Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad.