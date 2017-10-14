Update (Missing Children Located) - KSP Conducts Missing Person Investigation in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. – As a result of the ongoing investigation by the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, the two missing boys from Clark County were found in Jackson County just before 11:00 pm Friday night.

The boys, who were with their parents were unharmed, and will be reunited with their grandmother who is currently their custodial guardian.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Darrell Hutchison.

Original release below:

WINCHESTER, Ky. (October 13, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is conducting a missing person investigation after two young boys were allegedly taken from the home of their grandmother who was recently awarded custody of the children.

The initial investigation indicates that 6 month old Gunner Wells, and his 1 year old brother, Ryder Wells were taken from the home on Thursday, October 5, 2017, and may be with their biological parents, Gerald and Amber Wells.

Anyone with information about the possible location of the boys or their parents is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Darrell Hutchison.