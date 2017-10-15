Kentucky State Police Announce Civilian Employee of the Year and Other Awards

Lexington resident/Corbin native takes top honor

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders (left) and John Grate, deputy secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet (right) presented Courtney Carver (center) with the Kentucky State Police 2017 Civilian Employee of the Year Award on Oct. 13 in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Twenty-four civilian employees were honored Friday by the Kentucky State Police at a ceremony in Lexington highlighting their performance and public service during the past year.

“Without the hard work and dedication of our civilian employees, the Kentucky State Police could not provide the high level of service and protection to the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “It’s important that we recognize their day-to-day, behind-the-scenes efforts.”

Lexington resident Courtney Carver was named 2017 KSP Civilian Employee of the Year. A six-and-a-half-year veteran of the agency, Carver is a Forensic Scientist Specialist II in the Toxicology Section of KSP’s Central Forensic Lab in Frankfort.

“Over the last year, Courtney has consistently finished first or second in the section for cases completed as well as cases peer reviewed each month. The steady presence she brings to both of these areas cannot be stated enough,” says her supervisor Brandon Standifer. “I have no doubt that the current backlog of toxicology cases would be much higher if it were not for Courtney and the dedication she puts into her work on a daily basis.”

A Corbin, Ky. native, Carver is a 2003 graduate of Corbin High School and a 2008 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. She is the daughter of the late Larry Carver and Dee Carver of Corbin.

Other KSP civilian employees who received awards included:

Administrative Support Service Award:

Amber Snawder, Auditor for Special Investigations II, Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations Branch

Jason Long, Law Enforcement Training Instructor I –Telecomm, Academy Branch

Administrative Support Supervisor Award:

Pete Peterson, Administrative Section Supervisor, Human Resources Branch

Clerical Support Service Award:

Debbie Fisher, Administrative Specialist III, Administrative Division

Julie Harris, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal Identification & Records Branch

Rhonda Rich, Administrative Specialist III, KSP Post 6-Dry Ridge

Deborah Hayes, Administrative Specialist II, KSP Post 5-Campbellsburg

Commercial Vehicle Support Award:

Ellen Crafton, Administrative Specialist II, CVE Region 1-Henderson

Rhonda Wood, (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement) Inspector II, CVE Region 3-Georgetown

Driver Testing Administrative Support Award:

Buddy Sherrard, Certified Driver’s Test Administrator II, West Region

Sara White, Certified Driver’s Test Administrator I, East Region

Forensic Services Support Award:

Regina Wells, Forensic Laboratory Supervisor, Central Laboratory Branch - Frankfort

Courtney Carver, Forensic Scientist Specialist II, Central Laboratory Branch - Frankfort

Wendy Williams, Forensic Scientist Specialist II, Western Laboratory Branch - Madisonville

Police Communications Support Award:

Heather Farmer, Police Telecommunicator II, KSP Post 1-Mayfield

Marisa West, Police Telecommunicator II, KSP Post 6-Dry Ridge

Mathew Scott Hall, Police Telecommunicator II, KSP Post 9-Pikeville

Marty Broaddus, Police Telecommunications Supervisor, KSP Post 7 - Richmond

Maintenance Support Service Award:

Gary Osborne, Maintenance Worker II, Post 10 - Harlan

Properties Management & Supply Technical Support Service Award:

Billy Boyd, Maintenance Worker II, Properties Management Branch

Computer Technology Technical Support Award:

Charles W. Lynn, Sr., Systems Consultant IT, Communications & Computer Technology Branch

Records Technical Support Service Award:

Jeremy Banta, Administrative Specialist III, Criminal Identification & Records Branch

Scientific Support Service Award:

Doug Harrod, Forensic Latent Fingerprint Analyst III, Criminal Identification & Records Branch

Operational Support Award:

David Sears, Criminal Intelligence Analyst II, Intelligence Branch



