Failure To Comply With Sex Offender Registration - Laurel County

Sunday, 15 October 2017 09:04
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Bruce Arville Brummett age 52 of Louisville Kentucky on Friday evening October 13, 2017 at approximately 5:40 PM.

The arrest occurred off John R Jones Road approximately 5 miles west of London after Deputy Cloyd conducted an investigation and learned that the subject had apparently been living there with small children in the home and that this subject's sex offender registered address was North Laurel Rd.

Allegedly this subject had lived there approximately one month and made no attempt to register his new address. Bruce Brummett was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration – first offense.

In addition the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

