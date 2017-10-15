Counseling association to meet Nov. 1-3

Frankfort, KY— Christian Moore, an internationally known speaker, will keynote at the opening session of the 60th annual conference of the Kentucky Counseling Association at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville Nov. 1-3. His address will be “Flipping the Switch – The 4 Sources of Resilience.”

Moore, a native of Utah, is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on resilience. He is the author of The Resilience Breakthrough and founder of the WhyTry Program. His programs has been shown to help prevent bullying, lower dropout rates, improve school climate, lower the achievement gap and improve academics through teaching social and emotional education to all students.

Dr. Sam Gladding will keynote the general session with “Developing as Counselors: We Are Family.” Gladding, noted author and international presenter, is a professor at Wake Forest University, an ACA fellow and former ACA president.

The Closing Awards Brunch on Friday morning will feature Lynnie Vessels, a national speaker and author of the book To Soften the Blow, an autobiographical story that shares her story of horrific childhood trauma. Vessels, often called the “teen whisperer,” has traveled the country as a surprisingly candid motivational speaker with a powerful message of resilience.

The theme of the conference is Advocacy, Treatment and Collaboration: 60 Years of Counseling Excellence.

The KCA conference offers affordable EILA or CEs through a variety of pre-conference workshops and a wide range of informational breakout sessions for counselors and others who help students/clients overcome barriers to success in school or in adult life. Focus areas include clinical mental health and private practice, counseling ethics and legal issues, professionalism and self care, military, school, and substance abuse counseling.

A large exhibit hall will feature many services and products to supplement counseling programs.

The Kentucky Counseling Association is the state branch of the American Counseling Association and is an organization of counseling professionals who work in educational, health care, residential, private practice, community agency, government, business and industry settings. KCA’s mission is “to enhance human development throughout the life span and to promote public confidence and trust in the counseling profession.”

For more information and to register for the conference, visit the KCA website at www.kyca.org or call 1-800-350-4522.



