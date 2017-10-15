KSP Investigates Overnight Fatal Collision in Estill County





IRVINE, Ky. (October 15, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 1:00 am this morning on the John Proctor Memorial Bypass (KY-499) in Estill County.

The initial investigation indicates a 2001 Dodge Truck, operated by Austin Shockley, 23 years old of Ravenna, was driving north on the John Proctor Memorial Bypass. Shockley crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen passenger car, operated by General J. Bowen, 26 years old of Clay City, that was traveling south. General Bowen was fatally injured in the collision, and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner.

Austin Shockley and a passenger in the Volkswagen were injured in the collision, and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 7 Trooper Casey Caudill. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Estill County Sheriff’s Office, Estill County EMS, Estill County Fire & Rescue, Irvine Police Department, and the Estill County Coroner.