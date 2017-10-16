National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative / All Post 11 Counties









LONDON, KY. (October 16, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

A collection point will be set up at the Laurel County Health Department located at 525 Whitley Street in London, KY. All citizens that wish to participate may dispose of their current or outdated unwanted medication either in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. If an original container is submitted, the individual should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intravenous solutions, injectibles, and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by bloodborne pathogens.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

At the conclusion of the event, the Kentucky State Police will seal the drug disposal boxes in accordance with agency policy and procedure and store them until they are turned over to the DEA.