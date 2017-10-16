We have 527 guests online

Missing 12 year old girl found safe - Laurel County

Monday, 16 October 2017 14:00
FOUND SAFE

Found safe!! Thanks to all that helped!!

Laurel County, KY - The Laurel County Sheriff's office is reporting that Brianna Faulkner has been found safe.

The 12 year old girl was reported missing on Sunday October 15, 2017.


