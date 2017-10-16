Missing 12 year old girl found safe - Laurel County

Submit Press Releases
FOUND SAFE
Found safe!! Thanks to all that helped!!
Laurel County, KY - The Laurel County Sheriff's office is reporting that Brianna Faulkner has been found safe.
The 12 year old girl was reported missing on Sunday October 15, 2017.
