DUI injury traffic crash in Laurel County

Tuesday, 17 October 2017 07:58
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier investigated a 2 vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Level Green Road approximately 10 miles south west of London on Monday night October 16, 2017 at approximately 8:50 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a Ford car struck a red colored Ford Escape in the rear.

Allegedly, the driver of the Ford car was determined to be under the influence.

The driver of the Ford car was identified as Timothy Williams age 55 of Corbin charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited to court due to him being injured in the traffic crash and transported to Baptist Healthcare Corbin for treatment of injuries by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

The driver of the red colored Ford Escape was identified as Lisa Ann Smith age 47 of London.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Keavy Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site provided by the investigating deputy.

