Utility trailer thefts arrests - Laurel County

Thursday, 19 October 2017 08:49
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Wednesday afternoon October 18, 2017 at approximately 3 PM after information was developed and two suspects were identified in the recent thefts of utility trailers in Laurel County.

The Sheriff's office has recovered a total of seven utility trailers at pawn shops in Laurel County and Pulaski County-- the pawn shops cooperated with the Laurel County Sheriff's office in the recoveries.

The 2 individuals arrested are identified as:

  • William E. Thornton age 35 of Stanford, Ky charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000
  • Carrie D. Jones age 25 of Annville, Ky charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Jason Back, and Detective James Sizemore.

    The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

    A photo of one of the recovered trailers is attached.

    Inset photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

