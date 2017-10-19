Utility trailer thefts arrests - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Wednesday afternoon October 18, 2017 at approximately 3 PM after information was developed and two suspects were identified in the recent thefts of utility trailers in Laurel County.
The Sheriff's office has recovered a total of seven utility trailers at pawn shops in Laurel County and Pulaski County-- the pawn shops cooperated with the Laurel County Sheriff's office in the recoveries.
The 2 individuals arrested are identified as:
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Jason Back, and Detective James Sizemore.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
A photo of one of the recovered trailers is attached.
Inset photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.