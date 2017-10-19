Three vehicle serious injury traffic crash in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a three vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 80 at Keller Road approximately 5 miles west of London on Thursday morning October 19, 2017 at approximately 7 AM.
The investigating deputy reports that apparently a white colored Cadillac was traveling eastbound on Ky. 80 when it clipped a Jeep that was stopped in the crossover on Ky. 80 at the Keller Road intersection causing the Jeep to slide around and across the road striking a van that was stopped at Vaughn Ridge Road across from Keller Road.
The vehicles involved and drivers and passengers are identified as:
Assisting at the scene of the crash was London Laurel Rescue Squad who extricated the three occupants of the Cadillac, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Air Methods Helicopter, PHI Helicopter, and the Kentucky State Highway Department.
Photo of crash site is attached.