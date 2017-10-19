Three vehicle serious injury traffic crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a three vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 80 at Keller Road approximately 5 miles west of London on Thursday morning October 19, 2017 at approximately 7 AM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a white colored Cadillac was traveling eastbound on Ky. 80 when it clipped a Jeep that was stopped in the crossover on Ky. 80 at the Keller Road intersection causing the Jeep to slide around and across the road striking a van that was stopped at Vaughn Ridge Road across from Keller Road.

The vehicles involved and drivers and passengers are identified as:

The white Cadillac – driven by Sheila Pennington age 53 of Somerset air lifted to UK Med Center Lexington for treatment of injuries, with a passenger- Vinia Campbell age 55 of Somerset airlifted from the scene to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment, a second passenger Stephen Campbell age 29 transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries

The van driver and only occupant was identified as- Josh Barrett age 38 address currently unknown-transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries

The Jeep driver and only occupant was identified as Christopher Hamilton age 25 of East Bernstadt – transported to St. Joseph Hospital London by personal vehicle

Assisting at the scene of the crash was London Laurel Rescue Squad who extricated the three occupants of the Cadillac, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Air Methods Helicopter, PHI Helicopter, and the Kentucky State Highway Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.



