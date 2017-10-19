We have 753 guests online

Beshear: Boone County Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Beating Death of 7-week-old

Thursday, 19 October 2017 12:33 | PDF | Print | E-mail
AG’s Special Prosecution Unit secured plea, recommended sentence

FRANKFORT, KY.  – Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Special Prosecutions Unit on Wednesday announced the 20-year sentence of a Boone County Man in the beating death of seven-week-old Aiden Wainscott in 2015.

Cody Jene Phelps, 25, of Walton, entered a plea of guilty in September 2017, in Boone Circuit Court to first-degree manslaughter, Class B felony, and two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, Class C felonies.

Phelps was formally sentenced today to 10 years for the manslaughter charge and five years for each of the criminal abuse charges – a total sentence of 20 years.

Prosecutors in Beshear’s office secured the plea and recommended a 20-year prison sentence to the court.

According to prosecutors, emergency medical services staff was notified in November 2015, that a child was found in his crib unresponsive. The child, of Phelps’ girlfriend, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Phelps will not be eligible for probation or shock probation, Beshear said.

