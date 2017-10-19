Kentucky Labor Cabinet to Hold Free OSHA Training in Northern Kentucky Next Month





FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Labor Cabinet will host free OSHA training in Northern Kentucky from November 13-17. The week-long workplace safety seminar is a part of the Labor Cabinet’s Population Center Training series which are held in various cities across the state throughout the year.

Population Center Training courses are for both employers and employees and are typically given over a one-week period at each location. The courses are designed to outline the requirements contained in various subparts of the General Industry and Construction Standards, covering both safety and health issues. All classes are free of charge and open to the public.

What: Northern Kentucky Population Center Training

When: Monday, November 13, 2017 – Friday, November 17, 2017

Where: Marriott Cincinnati Airport - 2395 Progress Dr., Hebron, KY 41048

Register online HERE

Monday November 13, 2017

Overview of the Kentucky OSH Program 8:30am - 11:30am

This course discusses the obligation to provide a safe and healthy workplace free from recognized hazards. Topics of discussion include the operations of the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Program, including enforcement and voluntary compliance services, and safety and health topics currently being considered for future standards and policies.

Hazard Communication/Global Harmonization 1:00pm - 4:00pm

This course covers the basic requirements of 29 CFR 1910.1200 and the revised provision of the standard as they relate to the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS). Attendees will learn about the revised standard, which will include chemical hazard classification, written program requirements, container labeling and other forms of warning, safety data sheets, and associated phase-in dates for the new requirements under GHS.

Tuesday November 14, 2017

Injury and Illness Recordkeeping 8:00am - 12:00pm

This course is for those persons responsible for maintaining the revised injury and illness records. The forms 300, 301, 300A will be covered. The regulations and guidelines for recordkeeping will be discussed, as well as the compliance directive the Kentucky OSH compliance officer will use to evaluate your records. A recordkeeping example workshop will be part of the course, time permitting. Note: Students will receive an OTI certificate for this class.

Personal Protective Equipment 1:00pm - 4:00pm

This course provides an overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as covered under the 29 CFR 1910.132-138 standard. It is intended for individuals who may be required to use PPE while performing their assigned work duties. Topics include an explanation of the PPE standards, how to properly use and care for PPE, and the limitations of PPE. Guidance will also be provided on how to perform the required PPE hazard assessment for each job in the workplace.

Wednesday November 15, 2017

Confined Spaces 8:30am - 11:30am

This course explains the regulations regarding entry into and working in confined spaces. Topics include confined spaces found in the workplace and the hazards associated with them, the regulatory impact of the 1910.146 standard, developing a written program, training employees, permit systems, rescue, and employee participation.

Basic Electrical Safety 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Course covers the basic requirements surrounding the approval, installation, and use of electrical equipment and devices. The course is built around OSHA standards found in 1910.303 to .305. The course includes a discussion of OSHA and industry standards as they relate to the installation of electrical equipment, commonly cited approval and installation violations, an overview of the equipment approval process, cord marking requirements, and basic hazards found in commonly made electrical wiring issues. It also involves group-based and hands-on learning activities, including flexible cord marking designation and determining wiring issues associated with an electrical fault board.

Thursday November 16, 2017

Fall Protection Part 1 8:30am - 11:30am

This course covers recent changes in the OSHA Federal and State Fall Protection standards for general industry and construction including the new and proposed changes to the ANZI Fall Protection Standards System. Topics include the requirements to provide a fall protection system, the description and requirements for the various types of fall protection systems, training, and associated requirements.

Fall Protection Part 2 1:00pm - 4:00pm

This course provides hands on training in Fall Protection Systems and include the care, use, inspections, cleaning, storage and certification of the components of Personal Fall Arrest Systems (PFAS) and Fall Restraint Systems as well as Retractable Life Lines, Lanyards and anchorages. Students should be prepared to don and doff harnesses, ladder belts and attached devices such as retractable lanyards and lanyards. Attendees are encouraged to bring gloves rated for rigging and climbing to use while handling devices. There is no climbing in the class.

Friday October 6, 2017

Wage & Hour Overview / KySafe eLearning Overview 8:30am - 11:30am

This session provides an overview of Kentucky wage and hour laws, such as minimum wage, overtime, recordkeeping, illegal deductions and payment of wages. It also provides an overview of the free training modules and webinars available as part of the KySafe online training resource.