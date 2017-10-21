Update to Knox County Cold Case









Gray, Ky. - On April 1, 1985 the body of an unidentified female was located at a rural dumpsite alongside U.S. 25E in Knox County, Kentucky in an area commonly known as Gilliam Hill.

The body had been placed in an old refrigerator and an autopsy revealed she had been murdered. The unknown female was estimated to be between the ages of 25-35 years old. She was wearing two different necklaces, one with a heart pendant and the other with an eagle pendant.

Witnesses reported seeing the unknown female the day prior at a truck stop in Corbin, Kentucky. She was allegedly attempting to get a ride to North Carolina. Kentucky State Police-Post 10 is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this unknown female.

Additional information can be found on NAMUS.gov (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System). If you have any information, please contact Kentucky State Police-Post 10 606-573-3131

UPDATE:

Kentucky State Police Post 10 has new information regarding a possible identification of red headed, Knox County Jane Doe.

KSP Post 10 Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Shane Jacobs has confirmed KSP Detectives have been in contact with individuals from North Carolina who believe this unidentified Jane Doe may be their mother. They told investigators their mother went missing more than 30 years ago.

“We are planning on collecting DNA samples from possible family members as early as next week. There is DNA on file in this case. We are hopeful the DNA comparison, which will take several months, will lead to an identification of the Knox County Jane Doe. However, similar situations have came up in other investigations where DNA did not lead to an identification. We must view the facts of the case from an investigator’s perspective and not from the perspective of hopeful family members looking for a lost loved one.” Sgt. Danny Caudill.

Trooper Jacobs said Detective Aaron Frederick is heading this investigation. Jacobs also said KSP Post 10 Criminal Intel Analyst Chris Daniels has played a key role in sharing and gathering information as part of this investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. Frederick at KSP Post 10.