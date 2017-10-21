Beshear: Cynthiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Seeking Sex with Minor, Possessing Child Porn, Drugs









DCI cyber team launched investigation after man sought sex with minor online

FRANKFORT, KY. – Attorney General Andy Beshear (pictured right) and his Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Cyber Crimes Unit have announced a 27-year-old Cynthiana man has been arrested for allegedly seeking sex with a minor.

Jeremy W. Martinez, of Cynthiana, was arrested by Beshear’s office and charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, Class D felonies.

According to DCI, Martinez was the subject of a two-day investigation after allegedly seeking sex with a minor and sending sexually explicit text messages and emails to DCI cyber investigators.

Martinez is currently being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families, and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by taking off the streets anyone who would exploit children,” Beshear said. “I appreciate the hard work of our DCI cyber investigators to keep our children and families safe.”

The Office of the Attorney General’s work to prevent child abuse in 2016 led to the arrest of more online child predators than any year in the history of the office. The number of arrests, indictments and convictions total more than 80