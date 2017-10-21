KSP- Harlan County Man Facing Cultivation / Hunting Charges

CRANKS, Ky. (October 21, 2017) – On October 21, 2017, shortly after midnight, KSP Harlan received a call reference to an adult female threatening a juvenile female in the Cranks Creek community of Harlan County. Sgt. Jared Boggs and Trooper Sidney Wagner responded to the scene.

Units arrived on scene shortly after the call was received and made contact with the subjects involved. During the investigation, Sgt. Boggs located an indoor marijuana grow operation and additional marijuana plants being grown outside of the residence.

A total of 11 plants were seized. Sgt. Boggs also discovered a black bear killed earlier in the day. The bear was strapped to an ATV sitting outside. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) Conservation Officer, Sgt. Homer Pigman and Bear Biologist Tristan Curry, was also dispatched to the scene. KDFWR additionally discovered a turkey which had been poached.

Jonathan D. Mitchell, age 25, of Cranks Creek was arrested by Tpr. Wagner and charged with cultivating marijuana more than five plants, trafficking in marijuana less than five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

He has been lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Mr. Mitchell was additionally charged by Sgt. Pigman with KDFWR with Illegal taking of a Bear and Illegal taking of a Turkey.

Also seized by Sgt. Pigman was a 2003 Honda Foreman ATV and 30.06 Ruger Rifle.

Investigation into this matter continues by Kentucky State Police and KDFWR.

Photo courtesy of the Harlan County Detention Center.