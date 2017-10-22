Stolen pickup recovered - 2 arrested with drugs / Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Grigsby with assistance from Deputy Charlie Johnson and Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested two individuals-a male and a female on Saturday evening October 21, 2017 at approximately 6:36 PM.

The arrest occurred off Pine Top road at a grocery store there after Deputy Grigsby entered the store parking lot to enter the store to make a purchase and observed a suspicious tan colored Ford Explorer in the parking lot.

Deputy Grigsby conducted a check on the license plate and VIN number on the vehicle determining that it had been reported stolen and that the Laurel County Sheriff's office had filed a report recently on that vehicle.



Deputy Grigsby entered the store observing only 2 persons in the store along with the store clerk. Deputy Grigsby interviewed the female subject inside and learned that she was an occupant of the vehicle.

During the interview, the male subject fled outside and fled the scene but was located by Deputy Charlie Johnson and Deputy Jamie Etherton a short distance away.

The two individuals were arrested and during the investigation deputies located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine in their possession.

The two individuals were identified as:

Elisha Carpenter age 40 of London and her husband William Malicoat age 36 of London, both charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of the accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also a photo is attached of the recovered stolen vehicle.



