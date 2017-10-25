Seven arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back along with Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 – "Edge"., arrested 7 individuals on drug charges off Kentucky Hollow Road Road, 3 miles north of London on Tuesday afternoon October 24, 2017 at approximately 3:55 PM.

The arrests occurred while the Sheriff's office was conducting a drug investigation there following numerous complaints and prior drug arrests there, where deputies located suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested included:





1. Jimmie Dale McWhorter age 60 of blankety-blank charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.













2. Christina Wagers age 32 of blankety-blank charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.













3. Freda Tincher age 58 of blankety-blank charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.













4. Troy Miller age 50 of blankety-blank charged with charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance













5. Brian Engle age 50 of blankety-blank charged with charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.













6. Kenny Jones age 55 of blankety-blank charged with charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.













7. Buddy Allen age 32 of blankety-blank charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -methamphetamine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on 2 Laurel District Court bench warrants arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous charges









All 7 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Assisting also with the Sheriff's office was: Lt. Greg Poynter , Deputy Travis Napier, CSO Brent France and CSO John Dyche. Photo of mobile home involved provided.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" will be continuing!