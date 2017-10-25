We have 607 guests online

KSP Investigates Escaped Inmates in Lee County

Wednesday, 25 October 2017
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (October 25, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is looking for two inmates that escaped in Lee County while being transported back to the Three Forks Regional Jail following a court appearance in Wolfe County earlier today.

The initial investigation alleges that Chris Spencer, 42 years old of Beattyville, and Stevie J. Hayes, 34 years old of Rogers, KY escaped from a Wolfe County transport vehicle on KY-498 near Fairground Ridge Road at approximately 12:00 pm today.

Chris Spencer is described as a slender white male with brown hair and 6’ 3” tall. He was last seen wearing a hooded flannel shirt and jeans in the area of Rader Ridge Road between Spencer Ridge Road and KY-1209.

Stevie Hayes is described as a thin white male with brown hair and 6’ 5” tall. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit in the area of KY-498 and Fairground Ridge Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

