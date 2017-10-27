UPDATE: KSP Investigates Escaped Inmates in Lee County









BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (October 26, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing the investigation into the two inmates that escaped in Lee County yesterday afternoon.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Stevie J. Hayes, 34 years old of Rogers, KY was located just before 6:00 pm last night on Fairground Ridge Road by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. Hayes was charged with Escape 2nd Degree and is lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information about the location of Chris Spencer is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 7 Trooper Toney Allen. He was assisted by KSP Personnel, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Original release below:

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (October 25, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is looking for two inmates that escaped in Lee County while being transported back to the Three Forks Regional Jail following a court appearance in Wolfe County earlier today.

The initial investigation alleges that Chris Spencer, 42 years old of Beattyville, and Stevie J. Hayes, 34 years old of Rogers, KY escaped from a Wolfe County transport vehicle on KY-498 near Fairground Ridge Road at approximately 12:00 pm today.









Chris Spencer is described as a slender white male with brown hair and 6’ 3” tall. He was last seen wearing a hooded flannel shirt and jeans in the area of Rader Ridge Road between Spencer Ridge Road and KY-1209.

















Stevie Hayes is described as a thin white male with brown hair and 6’ 5” tall. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit in the area of KY-498 and Fairground Ridge Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.